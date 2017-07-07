Cleveland Indians' Terry Francona to miss All-Star Game after heart procedure

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game after a heart procedure Thursday. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game next Tuesday after undergoing a heart procedure, the team announced Friday.

The procedure was to correct an irregular heartbeat.

“Thursday afternoon at the Cleveland Clinic, Terry Francona underwent a cardiac ablation procedure to correct a cardiac arrhythmia,” the Indians said in a release. “The arrhythmia was detected through diligent monitoring of Terry’s heart rhythm over the past several weeks.

“Terry is resting comfortably at the Cleveland Clinic following the successful cardiac procedure. Terry is expected to make a full recovery and will be discharged within the next day or two. It is expected he will resume managing the team beginning Friday, July 14th, and Major League Baseball has been informed he will not manage the All-Star Game in Miami.

“The Cleveland Indians organization would like to express sincere gratitude to the entire staff of professionals at the Cleveland Clinic for their care and treatment of Terry.”

Prior to the procedure, Francona had missed five games over the last three weeks because of medical issues.

During a June 13 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field, Francona had a bout of dizziness, and then, on June 26, he again experienced a dizzy spell and left a game against the Texas Rangers early to receive medical attention.

Francona was allowed to return to his post as manager, but did so with a monitor that had a button in which he pushed when having a bout of lightheadedness so that doctors could find out the source of the issues that forced him out of the June 26 game.

Following the Indians’ return from a road trip in Detroit, Francona returned to the hospital because of health issues, and he missed the entire three-game series with the San Diego Padres at Progressive Field.

“We think about him all the time,” Indians starter Josh Tomlin said after Thursday’s win. “He’s probably still got a big part of what’s going on in here on a daily basis. I bet he’s not too happy in the hospital on a daily basis, but we keep in contact.

“The guys on the team, we text him and we talk to him. Just to kind of keep him in the loop, we talk to him. We need him at the helm here. There’s no doubt about it. He’s a big part of our success. He knows the game, and he knows the players well. His presence alone has that sense of calm in the dugout. We obviously want his health to be fine first before he comes back, but we’re itching at the bit to get him back, no doubt about it.”

According to Major League Baseball, Indians bench coach Brad Mills will manage the American League All-Star team. A longtime friend and assistant to Francona, Mills has been the Indians’ interim manager in Tito’s absence.

In addition to Mills and the coaching staff, five players will represent the Indians at the annual Mid-Summer Classic.

Third baseman Jose Ramirez was voted in as a starter, while shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Michael Brantley were named reserves for the American League. Also, starting pitcher Corey Kluber and reliever Andrew Miller were selected to make their second straight appearances in the All-Star Game.

