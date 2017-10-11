Cleveland Indians tickets for all ALCS home games sold out

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians will find out tonight whether or not they'll advance to a second consecutive American Leave Championship Series.
And if the Indians do indeed beat the New York Yankees in Wednesday night's Game 5 of the American League Division Series and move on to face the Houston Astros in the ALCS, they'll have sold out crowds at Progressive Field waiting for them on Friday night.
The Indians announced on Wednesday morning that the team has sold out its allotment of tickets for all potential ALCS home games. Having clinched home-field advantage through the American League playoffs, Cleveland would host Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 of the league championship series.
That of course, is dependent on the Indians beating New York tonight in a game that will also be played at Progressive Field. Should the Indians do just that, Game 1 of the ALCS will take place on Friday night -- in front of what we now know will be a sold-out crowd.
