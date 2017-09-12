Cleveland Indians tie expansion era record with 20th straight win in 2-0 victory vs. Detroit Tigers

Sep 12, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Richard, USA Today)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians' march to history is becoming a through history.

With a 2-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night, the Indians won their 20th straight game, tying the 2002 Oakland A's expansion era record. On Wednesday, Cleveland will attempt to tie the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the longest winning streak in baseball history with a 21st straight win.

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff home run -- his 30th homer of the season -- and Carlos Santana scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth to provide an insurance run for Corey Kluber, who pitched a complete game on Tuesday night. Only allowing 5 hits and striking out 8, Kluber bolstered his Cy Young candidacy with another gem as he advanced his season record to 16-4.

Matthew Boyd (5-10) took the loss for Detroit.

Now tied with the 2002 A's, the Indians would look to match the 1935 Cubs on Tuesday with a 12:10 first pitch against the Tigers. Mike Clevinger (9-5) will tow the rubber for Cleveland with Buck Farmer (4-2) taking the mound for Detroit.

WKYC will have you covered on all the latest from Progressive Field as the Indians attempt to continue their historic late-summer run.

