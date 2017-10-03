Cleveland Indians to face New York Yankees in 2017 American League Division Series

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) winds up to deliver against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. (Photo: Adam Hunger, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians are back in the Major League Baseball Playoffs for the second straight season, and for the second consecutive year, they will face off against an East Division team in the American League Division Series.

By virtue of their 8-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the AL Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx Tuesday night, their first playoff win since 2012, the New York Yankees advanced to the ALDS to take on the Indians (102-60), the No. 1 seed in the American League and champions of the Central Division for the second straight season.

Here is a look at the complete schedule for the 2017 ALDS:

Game 1: Thursday, October 5, 7:30 p.m. (in Cleveland)

Game 2: Friday, October 6, 5:00 p.m. (in Cleveland)

Game 3: Sunday, October 8, Time TBA (in New York)

Game 4: Monday, October 9, Time TBA (in New York)*

Game 5: Wednesday, October 11, Time TBA (in Cleveland)*

*-If Necessary

The Indians and Yankees met seven times in the month of August, and Cleveland won the season series, 5-2, after sweeping New York at Yankee Stadium in a three-game set. The Indians and Yankees split a four-game series at Progressive Field early in the month.

Just like the first game of their traditional doubleheader at Yankee Stadium, the Indians started fast offensively, pitched well throughout and limited the effectiveness of a powerful Yankees offense at Yankee Stadium.

On the strength of an early four-run advantage, the Indians earned a 9-4 victory over the Yankees, which completed both the doubleheader and three-game series sweep in The Bronx, New York on Wednesday, August 30.

It was the Indians’ first three-game sweep of the Yankees in New York since 1989, and kept alive a winning streak that extended to a franchise-best and American League-record 22 games.

The Indians and Yankees have met three times previously in the postseason, with Cleveland claiming victory on two occasions. The Indians won the 1997 AL Division Series in five games, lost the 1998 AL Championship Series in six games, and then, were victorious in the 2007 ALDS.

Including the 1920 World Series (Brooklyn Robins) and 1954 Fall Classic (New York Giants), the Indians are 3-2 in five postseason series against teams that call New York City home.

