Cleveland Indians to fans: 'We need you'

CLEVELAND -- It’s all or nothing.
The Cleveland Indians have one request for fans heading into tonight’s American League Division Series finale against the New York Yankees: “We need you.”
“Whether you’re coming to Game 5, or watching outside the ballpark, or just heading to work/school: #RockYourRed!!!!” the team posted on social media Tuesday night.
Game 5 takes place at Progressive Field with first pitch slated for 8:08 p.m.
Tonight’s winner will advance to the American League Championship Series to face the Houston Astros.
