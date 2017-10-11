Cleveland Indians to fans: 'We need you'

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- It’s all or nothing.

The Cleveland Indians have one request for fans heading into tonight’s American League Division Series finale against the New York Yankees: “We need you.”

“Whether you’re coming to Game 5, or watching outside the ballpark, or just heading to work/school: #RockYourRed!!!!” the team posted on social media Tuesday night.

Game 5 takes place at Progressive Field with first pitch slated for 8:08 p.m.

Tonight’s winner will advance to the American League Championship Series to face the Houston Astros.

