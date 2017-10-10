Cleveland Indians to sell 'very limited' amount of tickets for potential ALCS matchup

Fans applaud starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians as he warms up to start the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 12, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

Hopefully this isn't a jinx, but Tribe fans should be aware.

The Indians have announced that a "very limited" amount of tickets for a potential American League Championship Series matchup with the Houston Astros will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m., prior to Game 5 of the ALDS later that night.

Should the Tribe beat the New York Yankees on Wednesday, they would advance to the ALCS for the second straight year. Games 1 and 2 would take place Friday and Saturday at Progressive Field, with Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) also taking place in Cleveland on Oct. 20 and 21.

Fans can only get the tickets at Indians.com, and they are expected to sell out fast. In that event, the team encourages fans to go to StubHub for secondary market tickets. The organization has said StubHub is the "most secure purchase experience."

However, for fans who don't want to risk buying ALCS tickets, StubHub still has a number of tickets available for Game 5 of the ALDS. The cheapest prices start at $80 for standing room only, while some diamond box seats are going for as much as $7,000 a piece.

First pitch for Game 5 will take place tomorrow at 8:08 P.M. from Progressive Field.

© 2017 WKYC-TV