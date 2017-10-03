Cleveland Indians to start Trevor Bauer in Game 1 of ALDS

The Cleveland Indians will start Trevor Bauer (pictured against Baltimore Orioles) in Game 1 of the 2017 American League Division Series, staff ace Corey Kluber to go in Game 2. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians will start Trevor Bauer in Game 1 of the 2017 American League Division Series against either the Minnesota Twins or New York Yankees at Progressive Field Thursday night.

By starting Bauer, the Indians will be able to keep ace right-hander and AL Cy Young Award candidate Corey Kluber on his schedule of pitching every five days, as he will start Game 2 at Progressive Field Friday afternoon. By starting Kluber in Game 2, the Indians could go back to him on regular rest should the ALDS go to a winner-take-all Game 5.

Carlos Carrasco will take the hill in Game 3 and Josh Tomlin would start a Game 4, but is still available to pitch in long relief should the Indians need him in either Games 1 or 2.

Even before beginning their AL-record 22-game winning streak began, the Indians saw Bauer emerge as the type of talent who was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft.

In the month of August, Bauer posted a 5-0 record and 2.30 earned run average in seven appearances, including six starts. Over 39.0 innings of work, Bauer allowed 10 earned runs and nine walks against 40 strikeouts.

Bauer earned two wins each over the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, the top two teams in the AL East Division, as well as one against the Kansas City Royals.

Bauer finished the regular season with a 17-9 record and 4.19 ERA in 32 games, including 31 starts. Over 176.1 innings of work. Bauer registered 196 strikeouts against 60 walks allowed.

During the regular season, Bauer was a standout performer at home, going 10-4 with a 3.93 ERA with 116 strikeouts against 25 walks allowed in 103.0 innings of work in 17 starts at Progressive Field.

