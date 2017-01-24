Cleveland Indians to unveil Frank Robinson, Lou Boudreau statues

Two more Cleveland Indians will be immortalized at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario this year.

This year, the team will unveil statues of former player-managers Frank Robinson and Lou Boudreau.

Robinson, who was baseball's first African-American manager, will be honored May 27. Boudreau, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1970, will be honored Aug. 5. The statues will be erected outside the gate in right field.

The team also announced its promotional schedule Tuesday, which includes the return of Dollar Dog Night, Rock n' Blast and several jersey and bobblehead giveaways.

(© 2017 WKYC)