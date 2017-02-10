WKYC
Cleveland Indians trade reliever Austin Adams, sign Luis Perez

February 10, 2017

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians have traded reliever Austin Adams to the Los Angeles Angels for cash, the team announced Friday.

Adams was designated for assignment Thursday after the team officially signed left-hander Boone Logan.

Adams, 30, was a fifth-round draft pick in 2009. He spent three seasons with the major league club, posting a 6.29 ERA through 58 2/3 innings in 53 games. 

The team also announced the signing of left-hander Luis Perez to a minor league deal. Perez, 32, spent the 2016 season with the Yakult Swallows in the Japan Central League, where he had an 8.02 ERA in 21 1/3 innings through 19 games. 

Perez has three years of MLB experience, pitching in relief for the Toronto Blue Jays from 2011-2013.

