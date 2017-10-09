Cleveland Indians' Trevor Bauer struggles in short Game 4 outing

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer fails to make it out of the second inning in Game 4 of the 2017 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. (Photo: Adam Hunger, Custom)

A fielding error and passed ball extended the bottom of the second inning for the New York Yankees, and four straight base hits against Trevor Bauer and the Cleveland Indians in Game 4 of the 2017 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium.

By making the Indians pay for their mistakes, the Yankees to a 4-0 lead over the Indians after two innings of play.

Second baseman Starlin Castro reached on a fielding error charged to Indians third baseman Giovanny Urshela. Castro rocketed an 0-1 throw toward third base, and some late action had the ball miss Urshela’s glove completely and ricochet off his left ankle.

Then, after Bauer got designated hitter Chase Headley to strike out looking, catcher Roberto Perez had a ball pop out of his glove, which allowed Castro to move into scoring position.

Third baseman Todd Frazier followed with a two-out RBI double that hit off the chalk down the left-field line that brought around Castro, and then, Frazier scored when center fielder Aaron Hicks slapped a single to right-center field.

After left fielder Brett Gardner singled to center field, right fielder Aaron Judge ended Bauer’s night with a two-run double to the wall in left field.

Overall, Bauer allowed four hits, two walks and four runs, all unearned, with three strikeouts over 1.2 innings of work in his Game 4 start at Yankee Stadium, which was in stark contrast to the Game 1 performance he had against the Yankees at Progressive Field.

In the Game 1 start, Bauer set a new single-game personal playoff best with eight strikeouts, and allowed just two hits and one walk over 6.2 innings of work on the way to his first playoff win. Bauer registered three of his strikeouts against Judge, who belted 52 home runs during the regular season.

After getting Gardner to pop out to shortstop Francisco Lindor, Bauer struck out Judge looking and catcher Gary Sanchez swinging to set down the Yankees, 1-2-3, in the top of the first inning.

Judge and Sanchez combined to hit 85 home runs during the regular season. Judge blasted a Major League Baseball rookie record 52 home runs in 155 games, and Sanchez set a Yankees benchmark for catchers with 33 round-trippers.

In the top of the fourth inning, Bauer struck out Judge swinging, but the ball sailed to the backstop, which allowed the slugger to advance safely to first base. However, Bauer got Sanchez to roll over on a first-pitch curve ball, and Urshela responded by initiating a 5-4-3 double play.

Then, Bauer froze shortstop Didi Gregorius with a 94-mile-per-hour fastball on the inside corner for a called third strike and the final out of the inning. Bauer went after Gregorius with five straight fastballs, and all were in the mid-90s.

Bauer gave up his first hit in the top of the sixth inning, a one-out double to Hicks, but then, induced a groundout to first base, and struck out Judge on a called third strike for the second time in the game.

Bauer’s 5.1 innings of no-hit baseball was the longest no-hit bid ever by an Indians pitcher in postseason play.

