Cleveland Indians' TV ratings continue to skyrocket

Coming off an American League pennant and in the midst of a historic winning streak, the Indians' local television ratings continue to be among the best in baseball.

Tuesday night's game on SportsTime Ohio (which saw the Tribe tie an AL record with its 20th straight win) averaged a 16.69 household rating and 250,000 local viewers, according to Nielsen. It's the second-highest rated game for the team this season, behind the home opener on April 11 (19.58).

According to STO, the Indians are averaging a 10.85 rating in the month of September, aided of course by the record-setting streak. The team's average rating for 2017 stands at 8.05, up 27 percent from last season and good for second in Major League Baseball.

Should the Indians maintain that 8.05 rating, it would be their highest mark since 2001 (9.9), when the team won the AL Central title for the sixth time in seven years.

