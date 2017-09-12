Cleveland Indians Twitter account may soon need to find a new display name

Cleveland Indians fans celebrate as players leave the field after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field on September 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Orioles 3-2, and their win streak now stands at 18. (Photo: David Maxwell, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians' Twitter account may soon have to find a new way to keep track of its team current winning streak.

After editing its display name to match the number of wins that have comprised the Indians' ongoing run, the Indians' Twitter account is on the verge of running out of room for W's.

Twitter allows a display name to feature 20 characters. That's the same number of victories Cleveland's current winning streak sits at.

That means if the Indians pick up their 21st straight victory on Wednesday afternoon, they'll not only tie the record for baseball's longest win streak, but force their social media account to find a new way to keep tabs. Fortunately for the account's 830,000-plus followers, @Indians has a strong track record when it comes to creativity.

© 2017 WKYC-TV