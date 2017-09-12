Cleveland Indians Twitter account may soon need to find a new display name

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians' Twitter account may soon have to find a new way to keep track of its team current winning streak.
After editing its display name to match the number of wins that have comprised the Indians' ongoing run, the Indians' Twitter account is on the verge of running out of room for W's.
Twitter allows a display name to feature 20 characters. That's the same number of victories Cleveland's current winning streak sits at.
Officially at capacity. #WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWindians pic.twitter.com/SqdRMjqEsu— WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW (@Indians) September 13, 2017
That means if the Indians pick up their 21st straight victory on Wednesday afternoon, they'll not only tie the record for baseball's longest win streak, but force their social media account to find a new way to keep tabs. Fortunately for the account's 830,000-plus followers, @Indians has a strong track record when it comes to creativity.
