Cleveland Indians Twitter account mocks notion that team is peaking too early

WKYC 12:44 PM. EDT September 20, 2017

CLEVELAND - Having won 25 of their last 26 games, the Cleveland Indians are now the favorites to win the 2017 World Series.

That, however, hasn't stopped some -- especially in Boston -- from questioning whether or not the Tribe has peaked too early with the playoffs right around the corner.

On Wednesday, the Indians' official Twitter account issued its thoughts on the matter via a post on the team's Tribe Vibe blog.

But don't bother carving too much time out of your day to read the Indians' retort.

"Are the Cleveland Indians peaking too early?" the headline of the blog asks.

"No," the body of the text reads.

I guess that answers that.

