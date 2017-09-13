Cleveland Indians' Twitter account reaches capacity for Ws in new display name

Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana (41), third baseman Giovanny Urshela (39), shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) celebrate a win over the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, USA Today)

CLEVELAND - Following the Cleveland Indians' 20th straight victory on Tuesday, it figured to only be a matter of time before the team's official Twitter account was forced to find a way to keep track of its winning streak. After all, Twitter only allows 20 characters in a given display name.

Fortunately for Tribe fans, @Indians has always been high on creativity. So it didn't come as any surprise that when the Indians picked up their 21st consecutive victory with a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, their Twitter account had a plan.

At the rate Cleveland is currently playing, that likely won't be the last 'W' added to the team's Twitter account bio.

© 2017 WKYC-TV