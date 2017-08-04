Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees: Friday's game sold out

CLEVELAND -- Going... Going... Gone!
Tickets for Friday night's game between the Cleveland Indians and the New York Yankees at Progressive Field are sold out.
It marks the 7th sold-out game for the season, including Saturday night's battle with the Yankees.
First pitch for Friday's game is set for 7:10 p.m. It also happens to be dollar dog night with fireworks immediately after the game.
The Indians welcomed the Yankees in the first of their four-game series Thursday night in which the Tribe claimed victory 5-1.
