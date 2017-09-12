Cleveland Indians win social media with epic '19' photo

(Photo: Indians / Facebook)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians have taken social media by storm with one simple picture.

After claiming their 19th straight victory Monday night, the Indians updated their profile photo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to reflect their epic winning streak.

The image features the team’s “Block C” with a bold “19” below.

It was shared nearly 5,000 times and liked more than 17,000 times in just 10 hours.

The Indians go for their 20th consecutive win Tuesday at Progressive Field against the Detroit Tigers.

Go Tribe!

© 2017 WKYC-TV