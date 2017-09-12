WKYC
Close

Cleveland Indians win social media with epic '19' photo

WKYC 9:25 AM. EDT September 12, 2017

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians have taken social media by storm with one simple picture.

After claiming their 19th straight victory Monday night, the Indians updated their profile photo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to reflect their epic winning streak.

The image features the team’s “Block C” with a bold “19” below.

It was shared nearly 5,000 times and liked more than 17,000 times in just 10 hours.

The Indians go for their 20th consecutive win Tuesday at Progressive Field against the Detroit Tigers.

Go Tribe!

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Cleveland Indians roll to 19th straight win with 11-0 victory over Detroit Tigers: PHOTOS

WKYC

LeBron James salutes Cleveland Indians' 19-game winning streak on Twitter

WKYC

Who actually owns baseball's winning streak record?

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories