Cleveland Indians' win streak means $1.9 million worth of free jobs from Universal Windows Direct

CLEVELAND - I've known Universal Windows Direct co-founders Mike Strmac and Bill Barr for several years, dating back to my time at ESPN Cleveland.

They are great guys, although Strmac has been known to make fun of the fact that I can't golf very well. But I smiled when I first heard about the offer they had promoted in July to coincide with their 15th anniversary. If the Tribe wins 15 straight games, all work down by UWD in July would be free.

How cool is that? And now that the Indians held up their end of the bargain, how cool is it to be a customer of Universal Windows Direct?

Mike Strmac stopped by Donovan Live! on Friday evening and told our Danielle Serino that the final tally of what is being paid back to customers comes to a whopping $1.9 million dollars, counting both the Cleveland and Columbus stores.

In the Tribe's clubhouse before Friday's win over Baltimore, we asked some of the players what they thought about the Universal Windows Direct promotion.

Tribe reliever Bryan Shaw didn't purchase windows from UWD, but as he said, "I read about it and smiled. That's a great promotion for them and great for all of the Tribe fans that bought their products during that time."

You can watch highlights from Universal Windows Direct's watch party on Thursday night below. And see Danielle's complete interview with Mike Strmac in the player above.

