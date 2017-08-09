Colorado Rockies earn extra-inning win over Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field

Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) chases down a double off the ball of Cleveland Indians outfielder Abraham Almonte (not pictured) in the third inning at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- With one swing of the bat in the top of the 12th inning, center fielder Charlie Blackmon drove in the run that gave the Colorado Rockies a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians in day baseball action at Progressive Field Wednesday.

With two out and nobody on, Blackmon turned on a 1-0 pitch from Indians reliever Zach McAllister and muscled it over the wall in right field for what turned out to be the game-winning run in the interleague series.

The Rockies (65-49) initiated the scoring when left fielder Alexi Amarista smacked a pitch just over the wall in right-center field in the top of the third inning. Indians (60-51) starter Trevor Bauer had Amarista down in the count, 0-2, before surrendering the home run.

However, shortstop Francisco Lindor and the Indians had a response in the bottom half of the third inning.

Left fielder Abraham Almonte led off the third inning with a base hit to center field and hustled his way into second base for a double before moving over to third when catcher Roberto Perez dropped down a sacrifice bunt.

After Jason Kipnis popped out to his counterpart at second base, DJ LeMahieu, Lindor the first pitch he saw from Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela, a two-run blast, into the seats in right field for the go-ahead runs.

Despite giving up the home run, and later, leaving a runner on base when he exited the game in the eighth, Bauer had his third straight quality start, scattering seven hits and not allowing a walk in his seven-plus innings of work. On the way to his fourth straight win, Bauer struck out nine Rockies hitters.

Bauer (11-8) has averaged 6.75 innings of work with 1.5 runs and 7.0 hits allowed while surrendering just 1.75 walks per game over his last four starts.

Bauer left the game with Blackmon on first base after a sharply-hit single to center field, but after a hard-fought at-bat, reliever Joe Smith got LeMahieu to pop out in foul territory to Kipnis, who fired a throw back to Smith for the double play.

Then, Smith got third baseman Nolan Arenado to ground out to Lindor for the final out of the inning.

The Rockies drew even with the Indians in the top of the ninth inning.

Designated hitter Carlos Gonzalez smacked a one-out single to center field on the first pitch he saw from closer Cody Allen, and then, catcher Jonathan Lucroy doubled to the gap in right-center field. When the ball caromed away from Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer, Gonzalez scored the game-tying run.

