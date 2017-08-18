Corey Kluber leaves start early as Cleveland Indians romp past Kansas City Royals, 10-1

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 18: Starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians is tended to by manager Terry Francona #17 and a trainer during the 6th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium (Photo: Jamie Squire, 2017 Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Corey Kluber put together another Cy Young-worthy performance before leaving with a sprained right ankle Friday night, and Jay Bruce homered twice to help the Cleveland Indians rout the Kansas City Royals 10-1 in the opener of their three-game series.



Kluber (12-3) was cruising along until there was one out in the sixth inning, and Eric Hosmer sent a grounder to the right side of the infield. Kluber winced coming off the mound to cover the bag.



The two-time All-Star faced one more batter before Andrew Miller relieved him. Kluber allowed a homer to Brandon Moss along with five more hits, striking out four and walking one.



Jason Kipnis and Bruce took Ian Kennedy (4-9) deep in the first inning, and Bruce added a three-run shot in the seventh to finish with five RBIs.



Edwin Encarnacion hit the Indians' fourth homer of the night leading off the ninth.

UPDATE: Indians manager updated Kluber's status after the game (per Indians.com/MLB.com's Jordan Bastian)

Francona: Kluber's low-ankle injury believed to be mild. If he can throw his bullpen session this week, might not need to miss a turn. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 19, 2017

