Coverage of Cleveland Indians' TribeFest

CLEVELAND - The American League Champion Cleveland Indians were mingling with fans of all ages on Saturday for Tribe Fest at the InterContinental Hotel.
WKYC.com and WKYC's Facebook Live coverage throughout the day was hosted by Matt Florjancic, Stephanie Metzger, Dave DeNatale, and WKYC's Chief Meteorologist, Betsy Kling.
Our live stream coverage began at 9 a.m. and we wrapped up around 3 p.m.
Among those scheduled to join us for interviews were:
- Francisco Lindor
- Terry Francona
- Sandy Alomar
- Josh Tomlin
- Roberto Perez
- Andrew Miller
- Dan Otero
- Cody Allen
- Michael Brantley
- Brandon Guyer
- Tyler Naquin
- Mike Chernoff
- Edwin Encarnacion
- Zach McAllister
- Mike Clevinger
- Lonnie Chisenhall
- Bryan Shaw
- Corey Kluber
Check out photos from the day below:
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs