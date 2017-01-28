Coverage of Cleveland Indians' TribeFest

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: Cleveland Indians fans cheer in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Photo: Elsa, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - The American League Champion Cleveland Indians were mingling with fans of all ages on Saturday for Tribe Fest at the InterContinental Hotel.

The ballroom of the InterContinental Hotel is being prepared for Saturday's Tribe Fest. (Photo: Adam Kenyon, WKYC)

WKYC.com and WKYC's Facebook Live coverage throughout the day was hosted by Matt Florjancic, Stephanie Metzger, Dave DeNatale, and WKYC's Chief Meteorologist, Betsy Kling.

Our live stream coverage began at 9 a.m. and we wrapped up around 3 p.m.

Among those scheduled to join us for interviews were:

Francisco Lindor

Terry Francona

Sandy Alomar

Josh Tomlin

Roberto Perez

Andrew Miller

Dan Otero

Cody Allen

Michael Brantley

Brandon Guyer

Tyler Naquin

Mike Chernoff

Edwin Encarnacion

Zach McAllister

Mike Clevinger

Lonnie Chisenhall

Bryan Shaw

Corey Kluber

Check out photos from the day below:





