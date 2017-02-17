Danny Salazar, Cleveland Indians benefit from World Series run (Photos)

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar pitches in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. (Photo: Brad Rempel, Custom)

The 2016 season was one of ups and downs for Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar.

An American League All-Star for the first time in his career, Salazar had to skip The Mid-Summer Classic, much of the second half of the season and first two rounds of playoff competition because of arm issues. But through it all, Salazar did what was necessary to get healthy and made it back to pitch in the World Series.

“That was something more than special, especially this time in my career,” Salazar said at spring training in Goodyear, Arizona. “I’m young, and for having this experience, that was unbelievable. All the fans, all of the adrenaline inside you is huge.

“This is the first time to see Cleveland like that. We had unbelievable fans during the season, but that’s a different level. Just by watching all of the posters like outside and people walking with jerseys, hats everywhere, that was unbelievable and something that made me work harder to see that happen again.”

In two World Series appearances, Salazar worked three innings, surrendering one hit and two walks, but struck out four hitters and did not allow an earned run, which Indians manager Terry Francona believes will benefit the young right-handed starter in the build up to the 2017 season.

“I think the idea was to get him in a game so when he went home, he would know he was healthy,” Francona said. “We were really adamant that we wanted to see that before he went home, and I think it worked out well.”

When Salazar was healthy in 2016, he added to a rotation featuring fellow All-Star and AL Cy Young Award finalist Corey Kluber and other skilled starters, including Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer and Josh Tomlin.

An All-Star after starting the season with a 10-3 record and 2.75 earned run average in 17 starts, Salazar struggled since first experiencing elbow discomfort in July.

Following a return from the All-Star break and a stint on the disabled list in August, Salazar went 1-3 with a 7.44 ERA in eight starts. Over 32.2 innings of work, Salazar allowed 44 hits, 29 runs, 27 of which were earned, and seven home runs with 17 walks against 43 strikeouts.

On the season, Salazar posted an 11-6 record with a 3.87 ERA over 137.1 innings pitched in 25 starts. He had 161 strikeouts against 63 walks, and a 1.34 WHIP (Walks and Hits per Innings Pitched).

“I’m just going to say that we have the best rotation in baseball, unbelievable,” Salazar said. “You saw what we did last year, and I think people can have an idea of what we can accomplish if we stay healthy. Kluber, Carlos, Josh, Bauer, myself, I think we do a great job.

“For being so close with the injuries that we had on the team, I think we’ll go really far. It’s like with the Cavs when something happened and they had a few injuries. They went back the next year with all of them healthy. That’s the main goal this year, to stay healthy and try to make the same thing so we can make it to the World Series again.”

