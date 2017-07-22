Danny Salazar off DL, will start for Cleveland Indians Saturday night

Starting pitcher Danny Salazar #31 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field on May 16, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

The Indians have officially activated right-hander Danny Salazar from the disabled list and he will be the starting pitcher Saturday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

To make room for Salazar, the club optioned left-hander Ryan Merritt to AAA Columbus.

Salazar has not pitched in the major leagues since May 27 after suffering a sore right shoulder. The 2016 All-Star has struggled this season, going 3-5 with a 5.40 ERA. He has, however, struck out 77 batters in just 55 innings pitched.

The 27-year-old looked like his old self during a minor league rehab start last Sunday, throwing six innings of shutout ball while striking out nine.

The Tribe is hoping a healthy Salazar will be able to solidify the starting rotation, which has been rocky at times outside of stars Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco.

Tonight's game against the Jays begins at 7:10 from Progressive Field.

