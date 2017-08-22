Doug Fister fires 1-hitter as Boston Red Sox romp Cleveland Indians 9-1

Aug 22, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Doug Fister (38) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. (Photo: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND (AP) - Doug Fister gave up a leadoff homer in the first inning to Francisco Lindor and then nothing else, finishing with a career-best one-hitter, and Eduardo Nunez had five RBIs as the Boston Red Sox rolled to a 9-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.



Fister (3-6) was facing Cleveland for the third time in four starts, and the right-hander took advantage of his familiarity with the Indians' lineup. He allowed two walks and hit a batter, but was otherwise in control. Backed by two double plays, he pitched his first complete game since 2014 with Washington.



Jackie Bradley Jr. homered in the fifth off Carlos Carrasco (12-6) and Nunez connected for two-run double in the seventh and three-run homer in the eighth.



The AL East-leading Red Sox improved to 15-4 since July 31.



The game's start was delayed 73 minutes because of rain.

© 2017 Associated Press