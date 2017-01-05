Edwin Encarnacion confident Cleveland Indians can win World Series

Newly-signed slugger Edwin Encarnacion is confident the Cleveland Indians can win the World Series. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion had only one thing on his mind when he signed with the Cleveland Indians.

Encarnacion wants to be a part of a World Series winner, and the veteran first baseman/designated hitter believes his best chance to accomplish that goal was by signing with the Indians, which was made official with a press conference at Progressive Field Thursday morning.

“Everybody knows that Cleveland has one of the best teams in the American League, and the best chance to win the World Series, so I’m happy to be here,” Encarnacion said in his opening statement.

“Every player likes watching the World Series because that is where you want to be. That’s why I’m here with this team because I believe we can do it, and I believe we can win the World Series, so I’m very excited to be here.”

The Indians came within one win of their first World Series Championship last year, when they lost Game 7 of The Fall Classic to the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field in November.

But despite the loss, Encarnacion believes in the Indians because of the talent he saw throughout the playoffs, including firsthand in the American League Championship Series, where Cleveland defeated his former club, the Toronto Blue Jays, in five games.

“That’s why I made the decision to come here to Cleveland because I know they have great young, talented players, and I know it’s going to be for a long time, this team here,” Encarnacion said. “That’s why I came here because I believe in this team and I know we can win the World Series with the talent that we have.”

Encarnacion, 33, signed a three-year contract with the Indians, who hold a club option for the 2020 season at the end of the deal.

In 12 years at the Major League level, Encarnacion has hit .266 with 1,439 hits in 5,409 at-bats in 1,513 career games. Of those 1,439 hits, 629 have gone for extra bases, including 311 doubles and 310 home runs. Also, Encarnacion has driven in 942 runs, scored another 829 and drawn 662 walks.

Encarnacion spent the last eight years of his Major League career with the Blue Jays. He made his Major League debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2005, and spent four full seasons with them before being traded to the Blue Jays in 2009.

During his final year with the Blue Jays, Encarnacion hit .263 (158 for 601) with 34 doubles, 42 home runs and 127 runs batted in over 160 games. He set career highs with the 158 hits, 99 runs scored, 76 extra-base hits, 127 RBI and 318 total bases. The 42 round-trippers matched his single-season career best.

“I know they want to win and I want to win,” Encarnacion said. “I know I’m the perfect fit for this team, and I know we can do it.”