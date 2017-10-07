Edwin Encarnacion not ruled out for Cleveland Indians' next ALDS game

Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (10) reacts after an injury against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game two of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. (Photo: Ken Blase-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK (AP) - Cleveland Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion is hoping to play again this postseason after sustaining ligament damage in his right ankle during Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Manager Terry Francona said Encarnacion probably won't start Game 3 Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, but could play.

Encarnacion was wearing a boot and using crutches Saturday during a day off in the best-of-five matchup. The Indians lead 2-0.

Encarnacion said nothing is broken in his ankle. The designated hitter said he's day to day.

The injury occurred in the first inning Friday night in a game Cleveland eventually won 9-8 in the 13th. Encarnacion was trying to get back to second base on a line drive and jammed his foot into the bag.

Encarnacion was doubled off on the play. The Indians initially said he had a sprained ankle.

Encarnacion hit 38 homers with 107 RBIs in his first season with the Indians. Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $60 million contract after he spent seven-plus seasons with Toronto.

