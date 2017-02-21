Cleveland Indians first baseman/DH Edwin Encarnacion puts on his new jersey during a press conference at Progressive Field. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

Edwin Encarnacion could have gone to plenty of other teams with bigger payrolls and larger markets like the one he spent nearly a decade with in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, but there was something more important to him than money.

Encarnacion wants the best chance to win a World Series championship, and that is why he chose to sign with the Cleveland Indians, who last season won the American League championship and came within a victory of their first title since 1948.

“I think four or five teams had interest in me, but I made the decision to come here because here, I have the opportunity to win the World Series,” Encarnacion said. “This team looks great and they have great, young, talented players here, so we have a lot of opportunities to be in the World Series again and win it.”





Encarnacion had a first-hand look at what the Indians had to offer during the postseason, as they had to go through the Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series.

Without a consistent power bat in the middle of the lineup and a pitching staff in shambles because of injuries, the Indians still found a way to sweep the Boston Red Sox, beat the Blue Jays in just five games and push the best team in baseball, the Chicago Cubs, to the brink of elimination in the World Series.

“It was a great series, a great experience,” Encarnacion said. “With this team, the pitching is tough. It’s the top part that Cleveland has, and I know the talent they have with all those pitchers and all those young guys. I know we’re going to be a great team in the next couple years.”

In 12 years at the Major League level, Encarnacion has hit .266 with 1,439 hits in 5,409 at-bats over 1,513 career games. Of those 1,439 hits, 629 have gone for extra bases, including 311 doubles and 310 home runs. Also, Encarnacion has driven in 942 runs, scored another 829 and drawn 662 walks.

Encarnacion spent the last eight years of his Major League career with the Blue Jays. He made his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2005, and spent four full seasons with them before being traded to the Blue Jays in 2009.

During his final year with the Blue Jays, Encarnacion hit .263 (158 for 601) with 34 doubles, 42 home runs and 127 runs batted in over 160 games. He set career highs with the 158 hits, 99 runs scored, 76 extra-base hits, 127 RBI and 318 total bases. The 42 round-trippers matched his single-season career best.

And Encarnacion does not care whether it is at first base or designated hitter, so long as he gets a chance to help the team get what they need in order to win consistently.

“I don’t complain about that,” Encarnacion said. “I can play first. I can DH. Whatever he needs me to do, I’m ready for it. I work for it. I work to do whatever he needs me. If he needs me at first, I’ll be there. If he needs me at DH, I’ll be there.”

