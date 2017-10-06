If there's one thing Indians pitcher Corey Kluber is known for, it's strikeouts. So we here at WKYC decided to have a little fun with the Tribe's ace pitching tonight with a "Kluber K-Counter."
Every time Kluber strikes out a member of the New York Yankees during Game 2 of the ALDS, we'll put a "K" up on our board next to a rolling photo montage of the AL Cy Young hopeful. The lettering will follow true baseball form: Forwards for a swinging strikeout, backwards for a looking strikeout.
The Bronx Bombers are, of course, prone to striking out (see Aaron Judge), and Kluber's career high is 18. It should be a fun night!
