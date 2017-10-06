CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians reacts during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Elsa, 2016 Getty Images)

If there's one thing Indians pitcher Corey Kluber is known for, it's strikeouts. So we here at WKYC decided to have a little fun with the Tribe's ace pitching tonight with a "Kluber K-Counter."

Every time Kluber strikes out a member of the New York Yankees during Game 2 of the ALDS, we'll put a "K" up on our board next to a rolling photo montage of the AL Cy Young hopeful. The lettering will follow true baseball form: Forwards for a swinging strikeout, backwards for a looking strikeout.

The Bronx Bombers are, of course, prone to striking out (see Aaron Judge), and Kluber's career high is 18. It should be a fun night!

