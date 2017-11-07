Former Cleveland Indians 2B Roberto Alomar selected to 60th Anniversary Gold Glove Award Team

Cleveland Indians second baseman Roberto Alomar relays to first after forcing out New York Yankees catcher Jorge Posada to complete a double play in the bottom of the first inning of a game at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. (Photo: MATT CAMPBELL, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Former Cleveland Indians second baseman Roberto Alomar was selected to the 60th Anniversary American League Gold Glove Team.

Alomar was named to the American League team during the announcement of the 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards on ESPN Tuesday night.

Alomar was an AL Gold Glove Award winner in each of his three seasons with the Indians (1999-2001), and was a 10-time Gold Glove winner in his career.

Alomar was signed by the Indians as a free agent on December 1, 1998 and spent two of his three seasons playing alongside his brother, former Cleveland catcher Sandy Alomar Jr.

Over 3,939.2 innings of work in 468 games with the Indians, Alomar had 2,183 defensive chances, which he turned into 831 putouts and 1,326 assists against just 26 errors. Alomar had a .988 fielding percentage with the Indians.

In 17 Major League Baseball seasons, Alomar had 4,458 putouts, 6,524 assists and a .984 fielding percentage.

Combined with Indians Hall of Fame shortstop Omar Vizquel, Alomar helped turn 275 double plays for the Indians from 1999-2001.

Vizquel joined Alomar on the 60th Anniversary AL Gold Glove Team.

Alomar spent 17 seasons in MLB, including three years with the San Diego Padres (1988-1990), five with the Toronto Blue Jays (1991-1995) where he was a part of two World Series Championship teams, three with the Baltimore Orioles (1996-1998), three with the Indians, parts of two with the New York Mets (2002-2003) and Chicago White Sox (2003-2004), and part of one with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2004).

Alomar was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in July of 2011.

