Former Cleveland Indians INF Mike Aviles caps off crazy two years with WBC apearance

To say the least, the last two years have been emotional for former Cleveland Indians utility infielder/outfielder Mike Aviles, but as of late, the emotions have been trending in a good direction, and he could have been given no better good news.

During the 2015 season with the Indians, Aviles watched as his daughter, Adriana, was diagnosed with leukemia. Fortunately for Adriana and the Aviles family, she went through the treatments and a bone marrow transplant, was deemed cancer free more than a year ago and has been able to enjoy life as a kid again.

“It's been great,” Aviles said at the 2017 World Baseball Classic. “My daughter's doing great. She's healthy. She's got way longer hair than me right now, beautiful curls. She's running around all over the hotel full of energy, more energy than anything.

“The only side effect from everything for her was that she has to wear glasses right now, and if that's all it is, I'll take that any day of the week, and I know she will. So in her words, she kicked the sicky bug's butt.”

Four years ago, Aviles represented his family’s home country of Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, something he has done again this season, leading them to the Championship Game against Team USA at Dodger Stadium.

But Adriana’s health struggles and the impact it had on his family have put everything in perspective for Aviles.

“It's been crazy,” Aviles said. “I'm not going to lie. It's put my life into perspective with everything going on. I know from the last Classic until now, it's been just a lot of I guess you would say turmoil or hecticness. But for the most part, my life has been crazy since day one, anyway. I don't know any different. That's normal for me.

“With the diagnosis of my daughter, and then, her being cancer free and going through the bone marrow and all of that, and going through playing last year, in the process of all of that, walking out the door was always the hardest thing.

“It was that fight of, ‘Should I go to the field? Should I stay here? What do I do? How do I help my family?’ And I knew at the same time that I needed to go out there and provide for my family, and that was the way I was going to be able to help my family so I could stay sane and be there for my wife and my kids.”

Now, Aviles looks at his children and cannot help but smile because they are healthy and watching their father do something very meaningful to him.

American by birth, Aviles considered himself Puerto Rican because where he grew up in the South Bronx -- in the shadows of famed Yankee Stadium -- there was a heavy influence of Latin cultures, especially at the holidays.

“To me, it means more to me if I can put this uniform on for them rather than for myself,” Aviles said. “I know how prideful they are watching their grandson. I know how prideful my parents are watching their son putting on this uniform.

“For me, there's no words to pretty much put that in perspective because to see them happy, that's my happiness. It's no different than looking at my kids when they're smiling and they're excited. That's my happiness.”

