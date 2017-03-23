Former Cleveland Indians utility man Mike Aviles proud to play for Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico's Mike Aviles looks on during a second-round game against the Dominican Republic in the 2013 World Baseball Classic at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Mike Ehrmann, Custom)

Former Cleveland Indians utility infielder/outfielder Mike Aviles has always been proud of his Puerto Rican heritage, and that nationalistic pride has only grown while representing his family’s home country at the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Given the option of representing Team USA because he was born in New York City, Aviles chose instead to pay homage to his family by playing for Puerto Rico. Now in his third World Baseball Classic, Aviles helped Puerto Rico to the Championship Game.

“For me, it's a sense of pride to play for Puerto Rico,” Aviles said. “This is my third Classic, and I wouldn't have it any other way. I've never considered myself anything other than Puerto Rican. My mom and dad were both born in Puerto Rico, and the generation of kids in my family, starting with me, my brother, my sister, and my cousins, we were all born the States, but everybody else was born in Puerto Rico.

“For me, it was a personal decision, but it's very prideful. I know how much it means to my grandparents and my parents and everybody back home, so it's a pretty easy decision.”

The decision to play for Puerto Rico was made especially easy for Aviles when his grandmother let her opinion be known.

“When there was an opportunity in 2009 to play for the National Team, my grandmother looked at me and said: ‘If you say no, I might disown you,’” Aviles recalled. “It was one of those things like, ‘Are you kidding me? This is one of those things. We watch baseball, this is what we do. This is what we love.’

“For us, it was just second nature. It wasn't like it's not a choice. It's just that's who we are, and that's what we did. We just grew up in the same culture. It just so happened to be in New York. Everybody knows the term New Yorican. That's what everybody calls me all the time, but I've considered myself Puerto Rican.”

American by birth, Aviles considered himself Puerto Rican because where he grew up in the South Bronx -- in the shadows of famed Yankee Stadium -- there was a heavy influence of Latin cultures, especially at the holidays.

And now, after having the privilege of representing Puerto Rico in three World Baseball Classic events, Aviles feels an even deeper connection with his family’s homeland.

“In 2006, (it) was my first year in Triple-A, and I'll never forget watching the Classic and saying, ‘I hope I have a chance to play for Puerto Rico,’” Aviles said. “It was never, ‘I hope I have a chance to play for the U.S.’ It was always, ‘I hope I have a chance to play for Puerto Rico’ because I knew how much it meant to my grandparents and my parents if I could put on this uniform.

“To me, it means more to me if I can put this uniform on for them rather than for myself. I know how prideful they are watching their grandson. I know how prideful my parents are watching their son putting on this uniform.

“For me, there's no words to pretty much put that in perspective because to see them happy, that's my happiness. It's no different than looking at my kids when they're smiling and they're excited. That's my happiness.”

