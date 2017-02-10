Francisco Lindor: Complacency will be Cleveland Indians' biggest opponent in 2017

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor makes a diving stop on an infield single hit by Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez (not pictured) in the 6th inning in Game 6 of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Shortstop Francisco Lindor knows complacency will get the Cleveland Indians nowhere in 2017, not after coming within one win against the Chicago Cubs of the World Series Championship last November.



As such, Lindor believes the Indians’ biggest challenge during the coming season will not be from anyone within the Central Division or the American League, but rather, from inside their own locker room.



“Ourselves, ourselves,” Lindor told WKYC.com at TribeFest. “If we play like we’re the A.L. champs, we’re not going to go anywhere. I feel like we’ve got to play with the same chip that we had last year, like we’re going to shock the world.



“We’re going to let the world know that we’re the Tribe and we’re coming for them. This year, we’re going to have to stay quiet, mind our own business and we’ll see what happens. I think anything can happen once October comes by.”



In his first full season with the Indians, Lindor made the American League All-Star team, led the franchise on its first trip to the World Series in 19 years and earned postseason recognition for his efforts.



At the plate, Lindor batted .301 with 182 hits in 604 at-bats, 99 runs scored and 78 driven in. Lindor smacked 30 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs with 19 stolen bases, a .358 on-base percentage and .435 slugging percentage.



Over 155 regular-season games, Lindor had a .982 fielding percentage. In 674 total chances over 1,365 innings of work, Lindor registered 215 putouts, as well as 447 assists against only 12 errors. Lindor helped turn 83 double plays in the regular season.



For his efforts in the field, Lindor was honored with his first AL Gold Glove Award.



In the postseason, Lindor hit .310 with 18 hits, three doubles, two home runs and six RBI along with five runs scored.



“Comfortable? No. I don’t ever want to get comfortable,” Lindor said. “I feel like I’ve still got a lot to prove. We haven’t won. Yeah, maybe we went to the World Series, but we didn’t win. It was cool; it was fun, but I want to win. I want to wear that World Series ring.”



And that desire to win has led Lindor to learn how to better his game during the shortened offseason, specifically when it comes to running the bases.



“I’m trying to find a way of cutting better, and also, have to stay on my legs when I’m hitting,” Lindor said. “Over the course of the season, you get tired, and hitting comes from your legs. If you don’t have your legs underneath you, you’re going to start swinging from your upper body, and that’s when you start seeing a lot of rollovers.



“I’m little, so I can’t be trying to hit home runs. I want to make sure I hit from my lower body. I want to make sure I stay within myself the whole, entire year, and if I do that, I think it’ll be a better year. It’s a long season, and there’s a lot to improve.”



Lindor is hopeful that such an offseason effort will lead to more exciting moments during the season and increased numbers of Indians fans packing into Progressive Field to support the defending American League champions.



“As soon as I come up the stairs and see that there’s fans in the second deck early, I know it’s going to be a good night,” Lindor said. “I know it’s going to be a good night. It was fun seeing how they got together, got behind us.



“It was special, and this is the reason I play. I play for the city of Cleveland. I play for Puerto Rico, and I play for my family. I love it. Whenever they come to the games, I love it.”

