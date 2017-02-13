Francisco Lindor grateful to be playing for Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts after throwing out Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler (not pictured) in the 9th inning in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Francisco Lindor counts himself fortunate to be playing for Cleveland Indians manager Terry “Tito” Francona.



Whether it be quiet confidence during difficult times or encouraging Lindor to be his happy, passionate self, Francona simplified the game for the young up-and-coming Indians shortstop and allowed him to shine in a way where he helps the team rather than detracts from their efforts.



“It’s the best. It’s the best,” Lindor said. “The reason why I feel like it’s the best, my first year in the big leagues, I wasn’t hitting well the first month. I was probably hitting, at one point, I got down to like .205, and I told myself, ‘Wow, this is all I’ve ever wanted, and now that I’m here, I can’t let it slip.’



“Throughout the whole, entire time, Tito kept me hitting second. I’m slumping. I’m not producing. I’m not doing anything, and Tito kept me hitting second.”



In 2016, his first full season with the Indians, Lindor made the American League All-Star team, led the franchise on its first run to the World Series in 19 years and earned postseason recognition.



At the plate, Lindor batted .301 with 182 hits in 604 at-bats with 99 runs scored and 78 driven in. Lindor smacked 30 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs with 19 stolen bases, a .358 on-base percentage and .435 slugging percentage.



Over 155 regular-season games, Lindor had a .982 fielding percentage. In 674 total chances over 1,365 innings of work, Lindor registered 215 putouts, as well as 447 assists against only 12 errors. Lindor helped turn 83 double plays.



For his efforts in the field, Lindor was honored with his first AL Gold Glove Award.



In the postseason, Lindor hit .310 with 18 hits, three doubles, two home runs and six RBI with five runs scored.



And again, Lindor credits Francona for allowing him to work through struggles to find his game during the latter part of the 2016 regular season.



“I went 0 for 35 at one point in the season, late in the season, and Tito kept me hitting third,” Lindor said. “There were no days off. He just kept me there and let me find my way. When that happened, he never said a word to me.



“It was never like, ‘Frankie, are you okay?’ He let me be. He let me be myself, and that gave me the confidence of coming to the field every day knowing that I was going to be in the lineup, knowing that no matter what I did yesterday, I’ve still got an opportunity to help my team win today. That’s the best.”



In addition to Francona, Lindor has enjoyed playing alongside outfielder Michael Brantley, who has been a mentor of sorts by showing the young phenom how to handle himself at the professional level.

“Wherever he goes, I go” Lindor said. “He’s a special guy, and sometimes, he goes to the cage and I’ll go to the cage, sit down and watch, not even saying a word, just watching. He’s been doing this longer than me, and he’s a better hitter than me, so I watch him. I sit down, watch, pay attention. I like to learn. I like to watch people and learn, so he’s my go-to.



“We’ve got a great group of guys, but Brantley is the guy that I’m always with.”

