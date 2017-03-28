Francona announces Cleveland Indians' opening week rotation

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians reacts during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Elsa, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Terry Francona's opening week rotation comes with little surprise to fans, but it's an exciting sign that the season is nearly here.

MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports that Francona announced the rotation Monday night, with the season beginning in Texas April 3.

To no surprise, Corey Kluber gets the Opening Day nod, followed by Carlos Carrasco, Danny Salazar, Josh Tomlin and Trevor Bauer.

That rotation puts Carrasco in line for the home opener start against the Chicago White Sox April 11. It'll be a storybook start for Carrasco, who last graced the mound at Progressive Field Sept. 18. After just two pitches, Carrasco was struck on the hand by a line drive and exited the game. It was his last appearance of the 2017 season.

