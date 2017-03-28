WKYC
Francona announces Cleveland Indians' opening week rotation

WKYC 11:43 AM. EDT March 28, 2017

CLEVELAND - Terry Francona's opening week rotation comes with little surprise to fans, but it's an exciting sign that the season is nearly here.

MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports that Francona announced the rotation Monday night, with the season beginning in Texas April 3.

To no surprise, Corey Kluber gets the Opening Day nod, followed by Carlos Carrasco, Danny Salazar, Josh Tomlin and Trevor Bauer.

That rotation puts Carrasco in line for the home opener start against the Chicago White Sox April 11. It'll be a storybook start for Carrasco, who last graced the mound at Progressive Field Sept. 18. After just two pitches, Carrasco was struck on the hand by a line drive and exited the game. It was his last appearance of the 2017 season.

