Friday night's Cleveland Indians-Kansas City Royals game is SOLD OUT

CLEVELAND - As the Cleveland Indians' win streak continues to capture the imagination of fans everywhere, it's getting harder to get a seat a Progressive Field to watch the team live.

Following the Tribe's 22nd straight win, a walk-off victory over Kansas City in the 10th inning on Thursday, the Indians announced that Friday's game against the Royals is sold out.

Friday's game is the 10th sellout of the season for the defending American League champions.

The Indians add that 'limited tickets' remain for Saturday and Sunday's games versus Kansas City. With the Tribe's magic number to clinch the American League Central down to just 3, it is entirely possible that the team could wrap up a division title in one of those two games.

