Grady Sizemore returns to Cleveland Indians as player development advisor

CLEVELAND - Grady Sizemore will be back in Indians gear.

He won't be roaming the centerfield grass, but he'll be a player development advisor, the team announced Tuesday.

Sizemore was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the third round before he was traded to Cleveland for Bartolo Colon and Tim Drew. Cliff Lee and Brandon Phillips were also sent to Cleveland as part of the deal.

Sizemore, 34, was a three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glover during his eight-year career in Cleveland. He also received one Silver Slugger Award.

Plagued by injuries, Sizemore's career was cut short, though he spent time with Boston, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay after leaving Cleveland.

According to the Indians, Sizemore has already joined the team camp in Goodyear, Arizona and will remain there as the full squads and minor league players report. During the regular season, Sizemore will be a special assistant and will handle on and off-field operations.

