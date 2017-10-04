GUIDE | What you need to know for the 2017 Cleveland Indians postseason

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 30: Fans celebrates during the Cleveland Indians World Series Watch Party at Progressive Field on October 30, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Jason Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - October magic has returned to the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

The Cleveland Indians are aiming for another trip to the World Series, meaning the city of Cleveland will be ready for the ride.

From where to park downtown to where to find the best gear to show your spirit, check out our guide for everything you should know through the postseason.

When do they play?

The Indians will play the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series after the Yankees beat Minnesota in the AL Wild Card game. The ALDS schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. (in Cleveland)

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 6, 5 p.m. (in Cleveland)

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 8, Time TBA (in New York)

Game 4: Monday, Oct. 9, Time TBA (in New York)*

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 11, Time TBA (in Cleveland)*

*If needed

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for the ALDS are currently sold out, but you can still grab some via third-party vendors. Stubhub currently has Game 1 standing room only tickets starting at $123. Vivid Seats has them starting at $130.

What time do gates open?

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for Game 1 and 3 p.m. for Game 2. Be sure to give yourself plenty of time prior to first pitch to get through security and find your seat.

Where can I park downtown?

The city of Cleveland has issued a list of "No parking" zones on home game days.

You can't park here:

• Carnegie Avenue from East 9th Street to East 14th Street (Both Sides)

• Prospect Avenue from Ontario Street to East 14th Street (Both sides)

• Huron Road from Ontario Street to West 6th Street (Both sides)

• Erie Court and Sumner Avenue (Both sides)

• East 9th Street from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue (Both sides)

• East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road (Both sides)

• East 2nd Street from High Street to Prospect Avenue (Both sides)

You can park in one of the designated lots near the ballpark, such as Carnegie Avenue and E. 9th Street, but be aware that many lots will raise their prices for postseason games. If you're willing to walk a little, consider parking near Cleveland State University on Prospect Avenue. Also consider parking near the Warehouse District, in a lot off W. 6th and 9th streets.

Can I take the train?

The RTA is an ideal way to get downtown, because you don't have to worry about driving in traffic, nor do you have to pay for parking.

RTA has added service routes for Indians home games and if you pay cash, your round-trip ticket is $5 at these stations:

Brookpark

Puritas

Triskett

Tower City Light Rail platform

Louis Stokes/Windermere

Click here for more info on RTA routes and fares.

How can I watch or listen to games?

Game 1 can be viewed on FS1. Click here to find FS1 in your area. Game 2 will be on MLB Network.

You can listen to all of the games on WTAM-1100 and WMMS-100.7

What should I wear?

The Indians are encouraging fans to "Rock your red" at all home games and Cleveland's t-shirt market has endless options for you to show your Tribe pride.

The Indians team shop and MLB.com are the go-to places for the team's official postseason gear. Snag an official MLB "Take 17" postseason hoodie, just in case it gets chilly at the ballpark, and grab an official postseason hat.

Stop by CLE Clothing Co. on E. 4th Street on your way to a game and grab a Believeland shirt. You can even get a matching onesie for your baby.

GV Artwork has a west side location in Lakewood and an east side stop in downtown Willoughby. They recently launched a "We Believe" shirt for the postseason, or you can grab a fan favorite "Miller Time" or "Yes Way Jose" shirt.

Ohio favorite Homage has also launched some new Indians items for the postseason, including some women's hoodies perfect for the season.

Who's pitching?

Terry Francona announced the following tentative rotation for the ALDS:

Game 1: Trevor Bauer

Game 2: Corey Kluber

Game 3: Carlos Carrasco

Game 4 (if needed): Josh Tomlin

The New York Yankees have not announced their rotation.

How's the weather looking?

Betsy Kling and the Channel 3 weather team will of course be keeping an eye on the forecast for you.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Game 1 and 2 forecasts are as follows:

Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild. Shower possible early. | Mid 70s

Friday: Leftover clouds and showers. | Low 70s

Click here for the full forecast.

What else should I know about the team?

WKYC.com's digital team has been working to keep you informed with plenty of stories, sidebars and news on the team. Check out these stories so you're ready for all of the postseason action.

Indians to face Yankees in 2017 ALDS

Indians sought flexibility with roster decisions for ALDS

Look back at the Indians top 10 regular season games of 2017

Look back at the Indians top Twitter moments of 2017

Look back at the biggest surprises from the 2017 season

© 2017 WKYC-TV