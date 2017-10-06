Here's how to watch Friday's Cleveland Indians game without paying for MLB Network

CLEVELAND - Friday's ALDS Game 2 between the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees will only be broadcast on MLB Network. But don't worry about getting left in the dark.
If you don't pay for MLB Network as part of your cable package, don't worry. You can still watch MLB Network if you don't pay for it through certain providers.
According to MLB Network, viewers can get a free preview of the channel Oct. 4-11 through these providers:
- AT&T U-Verse
- Armstrong
- Comcast (Xfinity)
- Cox
- DirecTV Now
- Dish
- Frontier
- RCN
- Verizon FIOS
Hey @Indians fans, Game 2 is on #MLBNetwork Friday at 5pE!— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 6, 2017
See info below on providers carrying MLB Network, including free previews! pic.twitter.com/xeP8uM0Vhi
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs