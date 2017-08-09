CLEVELAND - On Wednesday, MLB announced plans for a "Players Weekend," in which players get to wear special jerseys with their nicknames on the back.

The weekend of Aug. 25-27 is intended to let players' personalities shine through. They chose their own nicknames for the jerseys, which are inspired by youth league uniform designs.

The Indians released their designs, as well as a list of all the nicknames to be worn by players.

Francisco Lindor's is fitting as "Mr. Smile" and Andrew Miller went with the infamous "Miller Time" phrase. Click here to see the full list of players' nicknames.

Now that the jerseys have been revealed, they're already available for purchase from the MLB Shop. They're available in replica jersey form, as well as t-shirts. You can also buy the special hats and socks they players will wear. Click here to shop.

If you're more interested in the real deal, game-worn player jerseys will be auctioned off online here. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated tot he MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.

