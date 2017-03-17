Down the halls of the Cleveland Indians Spring Training complex

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. - The air outside may be considerably warmer, but inside the walls of the Cleveland Indians Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Arizona , Tribe pride is hotter than ever.
The spring training home of the Indians has the full suite of necessities of daily baseball life.
The clubhouse may be a little smaller and the luxuries not quite as refined as in Cleveland, but the team has everything they need and more to get the season off to a good start.
Get a glimpse inside the complex on Channel 3 tonight.
Betsy Kling wraps up her Spring Training coverage from Goodyear, Arizona on Friday.
