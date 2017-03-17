Goodyear and Cleveland: A partnership with a bright future

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. - Goodyear, Arizona and Cleveland, Ohio don't have a lot in common in terms of weather or geography.

But the two cities have strong bonds that are tied around the Cleveland Indians.

About 10 years ago, the city of Goodyear reached out to the Dolan family with an idea to bring a spring training complex to the desert area west of Phoenix. The Dolan family liked the idea since the facility in Winterhaven, Florida was aging.

On Feb. 25, 2009 the Indians had the first pitch at the new Goodyear Ballpark.

"We serve as ambassadors for Cleveland. We remind people of Cleveland. It provides a bit of a relationship between this part of the Phoenix area and Ohio," said Indians Chairman and CEO Paul Dolan.

"We take a trip to TribeFest every year. Our mayor is a very big attraction there. We do economic development there and work with the team to do that for Goodyear as well as Cleveland," added Michelle Lawrie, Economic Development Director for the city of Goodyear.

Dolan believes the future looks promising.

"It's really a growing, wonderful relationship," he said.

