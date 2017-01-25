WKYC
Indians agree to minor league deal with OF Austin Jackson

David DeNatale, WKYC 5:50 PM. EST January 25, 2017

As Spring Training draws closer, the Indians have added some depth to their outfield.

According to multiple reports, the Indians have come to terms with OF Austin Jackson to a minor league deal. The contract was first reported by MLB Network insider Jon Heyman on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Indians followed that up with confirmation on Wednesday evening.

The 29-year-old Jackson spent 2016 with the Chicago White Sox, hitting .254 in 54 games.

His best years were with the Detroit Tigers from 2010-2014. In 2012, he hit an even .300 with 16 HR, 66 RBI. He hit .280 in 13 postseason games that fall. 

The Indians are looking to add to their outfield depth after losing Rajai Davis to the A's in free agency. There is also uncertainty as to the timetable of Michael Brantley's return after he underwent season-ending surgery on his right biceps in August of 2016.

(© 2017 WKYC)


