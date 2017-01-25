Indians agree to minor league deal with OF Austin Jackson

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 7: Austin Jackson #10 of the Chicago White Sox runs to third base in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at U.S. Cellular Field on June 7, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Photo: Dylan Buell, 2016 Getty Images)

As Spring Training draws closer, the Indians have added some depth to their outfield.

According to multiple reports, the Indians have come to terms with OF Austin Jackson to a minor league deal. The contract was first reported by MLB Network insider Jon Heyman on Wednesday afternoon.

austin jackson has a deal with the indians. $1.5M base on minors deal off injury year, plus $4M incentives — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 25, 2017

The Indians followed that up with confirmation on Wednesday evening.

Confirmed: We've signed veteran Austin Jackson to a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite to big-league camp.https://t.co/na8zKXH0cl pic.twitter.com/HbEYRBQw3J — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 25, 2017

The 29-year-old Jackson spent 2016 with the Chicago White Sox, hitting .254 in 54 games.

His best years were with the Detroit Tigers from 2010-2014. In 2012, he hit an even .300 with 16 HR, 66 RBI. He hit .280 in 13 postseason games that fall.

The Indians are looking to add to their outfield depth after losing Rajai Davis to the A's in free agency. There is also uncertainty as to the timetable of Michael Brantley's return after he underwent season-ending surgery on his right biceps in August of 2016.

