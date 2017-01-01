Yan Gomes hits 3-run homer in 9th as Cleveland Indians stun Colorado Rockies 4-1
'Rhinestone Cowboy' singer Glen Campbell dies at 81
HEADLINES
Updated 8:48 PM. EDT
- Grid
- List
- Indians
Cleveland Indians OF Michael Brantley leaves Tuesday's game due to ankle sprainCleveland Indians OF Michael Brantley leaves Tuesday's game due to ankle sprain Cleveland Indians left fielder Michael Brantley left Tuesday's game versus Colorado in the 5th inning with a sprained right ankle.
- Indians
- 1 hour ago
- Money
How to pay for college without going broke. The ABC's of $123'sHow to pay for college without going broke. The ABC's of $123's
- Money
- 1 hour ago
- Browns
Cleveland Browns WR Corey Coleman won't be charged in assault caseCleveland Browns WR Corey Coleman won't be charged in assault case The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office has declined to file charges against Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman in the December 2016 assault of a 26-year-old man.
- Browns
- 4 hours ago
- Life
Experts encourage parents to look for signs of bullyingExperts encourage parents to look for signs of bullying Kids are going back to school in a few weeks which means the word “bullying” will re-enter the conversation, but there are things parents and teachers can look for to help ease the pain that comes with it.
- Life
- 4 hours ago
- Cuyahoga-County
23-year-old dies after being shot in the face on Cleveland's West Side23-year-old dies after being shot in the face on Cleveland's West Side
- Cuyahoga-County
- 5 hours ago
- Browns
Three Takeaways from Day 10 of Cleveland Browns Training CampThree Takeaways from Day 10 of Cleveland Browns Training Camp Here are three takeaways from Day 10 of Cleveland Browns Training Camp.
- Browns
- 3 hours ago
- Lorain-County
Bicyclist in serious condition after crash with box truck in LorainBicyclist in serious condition after crash with box truck in Lorain A 41-year-old man is in serious condition at Cleveland's MetroHealth Medical Center after his bicycle collided with a truck on East 28th Street in Lorain.
- Lorain-County
- 4 hours ago
- Ncaa
Report alleges Kent State lacks certification for strength coach in charge when football player diedReport alleges Kent State lacks certification for strength coach in charge when football player died Questions are being raised after a new report revealed that Kent State University is unable to provide certification records for the strength coach who was in charge the day Tyler Heintz, 19, died following football conditioning drills.
- Ncaa
- 3 hours ago
- Stark-County
Pipeline problems: Stark County couple asked to demolish property on their own dimePipeline problems: Stark County couple asked to demolish property on their own dime Back in February, a Stark County couple received a letter from Dominion Energy that ordered them to remove their driveway.
- Stark-County
- 3 hours ago
- Cleveland
Cleveland Finals of 'American Ninja Warrior' to air August 14 on WKYCCleveland Finals of 'American Ninja Warrior' to air August 14 on WKYC WKYC is helping out with the celebration.
- Cleveland
- 6 hours ago
- Ohio
Water trapped inside Ohio State Fair ride may have led to accidentWater trapped inside Ohio State Fair ride may have led to accident A manufacturer's explanation that corrosion caused an amusement ride to fall apart in a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair gives some clues about what happened but not all the answers.
- Ohio
- 5 hours ago
- Cleveland
Cleveland woman gets life in prison for having her firefighter husband murderedCleveland woman gets life in prison for having her firefighter husband murdered Members of Lt. William Walker's family, along with Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Cavillo, gave remarks to the court.
- Cleveland
- 6 hours ago
- Nation-World
Disney leaving Netflix to start its own streaming serviceDisney leaving Netflix to start its own streaming service The new platform will premiere just in time for Toy Story 4 , the sequel to Frozen and a live-action remake of The Lion King. But not all fans are happy with the decision.
- Nation-World
- 1 hour ago
- Cleveland
Defense, prosecution make cases in closing arguments in Joshua Gaspar trialDefense, prosecution make cases in closing arguments in Joshua Gaspar trial The jury has begun deliberations in the trial of Joshua Gaspar, the man accused of striking and killing an Ohio state trooper last September.
- Cleveland
- 5 hours ago
- Ohio
Trump's Justice Department reverses Obama's stance on Ohio's voter purgeTrump's Justice Department reverses Obama's stance on Ohio's voter purge
- Ohio
- 5 hours ago
USA Today Network
-
Nation-World
Disney leaving Netflix to start its own streaming service
-
Nation-World
North Korea says it's examining plans to attack Guam
-
Ohio
Trump's Justice Department reverses Obama's stance on Ohio's voter purge
-
Nation-World
'Rhinestone Cowboy' singer Glen Campbell dies at 81
-
Olympics
US Ski Team turns hotel hallways into Olympic training site
-
Olympics
South Korea museum preserves Olympic history
-
Olympics
Korean War Museum serves as reminder of 'forgotten war'
-
Nation-World
Trump retweets Fox report based on anonymous sources
-
Olympics
Noryangjin Fish Market a must see 2018 Olympics attraction
-
News
4 hour ago 6:13 p.m.
Investigator | Judge ordered defendants to vote or face jail time
-
Forecast
4 hour ago 6:33 p.m.
FORECAST | Sunshine Continues, Rain Returns Late Week
-
Indians
2 hour ago 8:48 p.m.
Cleveland Indians OF Michael Brantley leaves Tuesday's game due to ankle sprain
-
Local
56 mins ago 9:30 p.m.
Netflix movie prompts conversation about eating disorders
-
Nation-World
2 hour ago 8:49 p.m.
North Korea says it's examining plans to attack Guam
-
Nation-World
5 hour ago 5:00 p.m.
'Rhinestone Cowboy' singer Glen Campbell dies at 81
-
Money
58 mins ago 9:28 p.m.
How to pay for college without going broke. The ABC's of $123's
-
-
Browns
5 hour ago 5:50 p.m.
Cleveland Browns WR Corey Coleman won't be charged in assault case
-
Life
4 hour ago 6:17 p.m.
Experts encourage parents to look for signs of bullying
-
Cuyahoga-County
6 hour ago 4:40 p.m.
23-year-old dies after being shot in the face on Cleveland's West Side
-
Browns
3 hour ago 7:25 p.m.
Three Takeaways from Day 10 of Cleveland Browns Training Camp
-
Lorain-County
4 hour ago 6:29 p.m.
Bicyclist in serious condition after crash with box truck in Lorain
-
Ncaa
4 hour ago 6:44 p.m.
Report alleges Kent State lacks certification for strength coach in…
-
Stark-County
3 hour ago 7:14 p.m.
Pipeline problems: Stark County couple asked to demolish property on…
-
Cleveland
6 hour ago 4:22 p.m.
Cleveland Finals of 'American Ninja Warrior' to air August 14 on WKYC
-
Ohio
5 hour ago 5:24 p.m.
Water trapped inside Ohio State Fair ride may have led to accident
-
Cleveland
7 hour ago 3:53 p.m.
Cleveland woman gets life in prison for having her firefighter husband murdered
-
Nation-World
1 hour ago 9:16 p.m.
Disney leaving Netflix to start its own streaming service
-
Cleveland
6 hour ago 4:36 p.m.
Defense, prosecution make cases in closing arguments in Joshua Gaspar trial
-
Ohio
5 hour ago 5:11 p.m.
Trump's Justice Department reverses Obama's stance on Ohio's voter purge