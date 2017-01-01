Indians

Yan Gomes hits 3-run homer in 9th as Cleveland Indians stun Colorado Rockies 4-1

Read Story Tom Withers
News

Investigator | Judge ordered defendants to vote or face jail time

Read Story Phil Trexler
Forecast

FORECAST | Sunshine Continues, Rain Returns Late Week

Read Story WKYC Weather Team
Local

Netflix movie prompts conversation about eating disorders

Read Story Carly Flynn Morgan
Nation-World

North Korea says it's examining plans to attack Guam

Read Story John Bacon, USA TODAY
Nation-World

'Rhinestone Cowboy' singer Glen Campbell dies at 81

Read Story Peter Cooper, The Tennessean
HEADLINES

Updated 8:48 PM. EDT

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
USA Today Network
    Your Take
    • 2015's biggest local and state political stories

      2015's biggest local and state political stories
    • Local girl beats cancer twice to graduate college

      Local girl beats cancer twice to graduate college
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Cleveland, OH
    11 PM
    69°
    5 AM
    65°
    11 AM
    75°
    5 PM
    76°