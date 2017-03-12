Indians, Jason Kipnis out for weeks with shoulder injury

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (left) celebrates with third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall (8) after scoring in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

Today is a sad day for Tribe fans.

Second baseman, Jason Kipnis, will be out for a few more weeks with a shoulder injury.

The Cleveland Indians tweeted Sunday about Kipnis' status.

From Terry today: Kip will be out the next couple weeks in an effort to get his shoulder back to 100%. #TribeSpring pic.twitter.com/SGW19cLlUt — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 12, 2017

Kipnis first injured his shoulder in late February.

