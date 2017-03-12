WKYC
Indians, Jason Kipnis out for weeks with shoulder injury

WKYC 1:18 PM. EST March 12, 2017

Today is a sad day for Tribe fans.

Second baseman, Jason Kipnis, will be out for a few more weeks with a shoulder injury. 

The Cleveland Indians tweeted Sunday about Kipnis' status.

 

 

Kipnis first injured his shoulder in late February.

 

