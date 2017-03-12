Indians, Jason Kipnis out for weeks with shoulder injury

Today is a sad day for Tribe fans.
Second baseman, Jason Kipnis, will be out for a few more weeks with a shoulder injury.
The Cleveland Indians tweeted Sunday about Kipnis' status.
From Terry today: Kip will be out the next couple weeks in an effort to get his shoulder back to 100%. #TribeSpring pic.twitter.com/SGW19cLlUt— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 12, 2017
Kipnis first injured his shoulder in late February.
