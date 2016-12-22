WKYC
Indians players react to team's deal with Edwin Encarnacion

WKYC 9:50 PM. EST December 22, 2016

OK, so you're happy Edwin Encarnacion is an Indian.

We're happy he's coming here.

What are Encarnacion's soon-to-be teammates saying after the news of the deal for the 33-year-old slugger?

Jose Ramirez had a message for members of the media who previously had other teams listed as the favorites to win the American League crown next year: 

I think we can deduce that Jason Kipnis is pretty pumped up as well:

More are sure to react as word gets out about the newest member of the Tribe!

REPORT | Indians have agreed to multi-year deal with free agent Edwin Encarnacion

