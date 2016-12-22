Indians players react to team's deal with Edwin Encarnacion

OK, so you're happy Edwin Encarnacion is an Indian.
We're happy he's coming here.
What are Encarnacion's soon-to-be teammates saying after the news of the deal for the 33-year-old slugger?
Jose Ramirez had a message for members of the media who previously had other teams listed as the favorites to win the American League crown next year:
Who's the AL favorite now? @jonmorosi @JeffPassan pic.twitter.com/G4kUQgIfIo— Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) December 23, 2016
I think we can deduce that Jason Kipnis is pretty pumped up as well:
Thank you Santa! #EE @Indians pic.twitter.com/YQAGyqG70u— Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) December 23, 2016
More are sure to react as word gets out about the newest member of the Tribe!
