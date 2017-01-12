Indians sign Trevor Bauer to one-year contract for $3.55M

The Indians have avoided arbitration with pitcher Trevor Bauer, agreeing to a one-year deal with the right-hander.
The defending American League Champions confirmed the news via Twitter on Thursday afternoon:
We've agreed to a one-year deal with @BauerOutage for the 2017 season, thus avoiding arbitration. pic.twitter.com/CAM5IpvMlZ— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 12, 2017
The contract is worth $3.55 million dollars, according to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman.
Trevor Bauer, Indians settle at $3.55M— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 12, 2017
The $3.55 million dollar contract is more than double the $1,697,500 he earned last year.
Bauer was 12-8 with a 4.26 ERA during the 2016 regular season. He was 0-2 with a 5.27 ERA in the postseason. He injured his finger while repairing a drone, causing the Tribe to reshuffle their rotation in the American League Championship Series.
Seven Indians remain eligible for arbitration: closer Cody Allen; pitchers Zach McAllister, Dan Otero, Danny Salazar and Bryan Shaw; and outfielders Lonnie Chisenhall and Brandon Guyer.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs