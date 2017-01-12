Indians sign Trevor Bauer to one-year contract for $3.55M

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 13: Trevor Bauer #47 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning of their game on August 13, 2015 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images) (Photo: David Maxwell, Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

The Indians have avoided arbitration with pitcher Trevor Bauer, agreeing to a one-year deal with the right-hander.

The defending American League Champions confirmed the news via Twitter on Thursday afternoon:

We've agreed to a one-year deal with @BauerOutage for the 2017 season, thus avoiding arbitration. pic.twitter.com/CAM5IpvMlZ — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 12, 2017

The contract is worth $3.55 million dollars, according to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The $3.55 million dollar contract is more than double the $1,697,500 he earned last year.

Bauer was 12-8 with a 4.26 ERA during the 2016 regular season. He was 0-2 with a 5.27 ERA in the postseason. He injured his finger while repairing a drone, causing the Tribe to reshuffle their rotation in the American League Championship Series.

Seven Indians remain eligible for arbitration: closer Cody Allen; pitchers Zach McAllister, Dan Otero, Danny Salazar and Bryan Shaw; and outfielders Lonnie Chisenhall and Brandon Guyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

