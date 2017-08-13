Jackson's homer in 8th lifts Kluber, Indians over Rays 4-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Austin Jackson led off the eighth inning with a home run, sending Corey Kluber and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians over the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Sunday.
Kluber (11-3) struck out nine in seven innings, his 14th straight start of fanning eight or more. He gave up four hits, including a two-run homer to Steve Souza Jr. in the sixth that made it 3-all.
Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his 21st save.
The Rays went 2-7 on a nine-game homestand in which they were shut out five times and scored only 11 runs.
