Jackson's homer in 8th lifts Kluber, Indians over Rays 4-3

Austin Jackson of the Cleveland Indians crosses him plate ahead of catcher Jesus Sucre of the Tampa Bay Rays to score off of the RBI double by Jay Bruce during the fourth inning of a game on August 13, 2017 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Austin Jackson led off the eighth inning with a home run, sending Corey Kluber and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians over the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Sunday.



Kluber (11-3) struck out nine in seven innings, his 14th straight start of fanning eight or more. He gave up four hits, including a two-run homer to Steve Souza Jr. in the sixth that made it 3-all.



Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his 21st save.



The Rays went 2-7 on a nine-game homestand in which they were shut out five times and scored only 11 runs.

© 2017 Associated Press