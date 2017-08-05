Jason Kipnis to come off DL, start at second base for Cleveland Indians Sunday

The Indians announced today that two-time All-Star Jason Kipnis will be activated from the disabled list and start at second base Sunday afternoon against the New York Yankees.
Jason Kipnis will be activated tomorrow and play second base. pic.twitter.com/acAbLFjjlJ— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 5, 2017
Kipnis, who has been out since July 8 with a strained right hamstring, has struggled this season, with a slash line of just .232/.292/.402. He had previously been on the DL to start the season with a neck injury.
The Tribe originally called up Giovanny Urshela from AAA Columbus to replace Kipnis. Despite below-average numbers at the plate, the 25-year-old has been stellar defensively at third base, playing errorless ball with five defensive runs saved above average. It is unknown if the club will send Urshela back down to make room on the roster.
In the meantime, the Indians also recalled outfielder Abraham Almonte on Saturday. Almonte has an on-base percentage of .331 with three home runs in 44 big league games this season. Relief pitcher Adam Plutko was optioned to AAA.
Roster move today:— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 5, 2017
Abraham Almonte recalled from Columbus
Adan Plutko optioned pic.twitter.com/s6x1xwCwwD
