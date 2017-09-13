WKYC
Close

JIMMY'S TAKE | Jim Donovan reflects on the Cleveland Indians' 21-game win streak

Jimmy's Take on the Tribe's 21 game winning streak

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 8:30 PM. EDT September 13, 2017

CLEVELAND - The hottest team in Major League Baseball is unquestionably the Cleveland Indians, after the Tribe set an American League record with their 21st consecutive victory on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers.

What's been the key to the Indians' success? How have they managed to win this consistently for this long? 

WKYC Channel 3 Sports Anchor Jim Donovan gave his thoughts on that and more in a special 'Jimmy's Take' during Wednesday's Donovan Live! Watch in the player above.

ALSO: Jimmy and Dave "Dino" DeNatale had plenty to say on the Tribe's record-setting streak during Wednesday's Donovan Live! Postgame Show on WKYC's Facebook Live. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Cleveland Indians win AL-record 21st straight game with 5-3 victory over Detroit Tigers: PHOTOS

WKYC

Cleveland Indians draw 29,346 for record-setting 21st straight win

WKYC

LeBron James salutes Cleveland Indians 21-game win streak in UNINTERRUPTED video

WKYC

Social media reacts to Cleveland Indians' 21st straight win

WKYC

Cleveland Indians' Jay Bruce: I went from one of least fun to most fun situations in baseball

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories