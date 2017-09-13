JIMMY'S TAKE | Jim Donovan reflects on the Cleveland Indians' 21-game win streak

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The hottest team in Major League Baseball is unquestionably the Cleveland Indians, after the Tribe set an American League record with their 21st consecutive victory on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers.

What's been the key to the Indians' success? How have they managed to win this consistently for this long?

WKYC Channel 3 Sports Anchor Jim Donovan gave his thoughts on that and more in a special 'Jimmy's Take' during Wednesday's Donovan Live! Watch in the player above.

ALSO: Jimmy and Dave "Dino" DeNatale had plenty to say on the Tribe's record-setting streak during Wednesday's Donovan Live! Postgame Show on WKYC's Facebook Live.

