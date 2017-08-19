José Ramírez returns to starting lineup for Cleveland Indians

Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Progressive Field on July 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Ron Schwane, 2017 Getty Images)

He's back.

After being forced to leave Thursday's game in Minnesota with an injury, Indians third baseman José Ramírez will be back in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against the Kansas City Royals.

The Tribe released tonight's starting nine on Twitter, with special attention given to J-Ram's return. He will start at third base and bat in the three hole.

The 🐐 returns.



Lindor 6

Kipnis 4

Ramirez 5

Encarnacion DH

Bruce 9

Santana 3

Jackson 8

Guyer 7

Perez 2

Bauer 1 pic.twitter.com/LifKgR9Zjj — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 19, 2017

Ramírez has been the team's most consistent hitter all season, batting .308 with a career-high 18 home runs and a Major League-leading 38 doubles. He also started at third for the American League in July's All-Star Game.

Tribe teammates and fans alike held their collective breath Thursday when Ramírez took a Kyle Gibson pitch off his left arm and went down in serious pain. Ramìrez left the game, but x-rays thankfully came up negative. Indians manager Terry Francona did hold him out of the last two games as a precaution.

