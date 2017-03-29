Jose Ramirez grateful for faith from Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) works out one day prior to Game 1 of the 2016 American League Championship Series at Progressive Field. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

Coming into the 2017 season after a career year, Cleveland Indians infielder Jose Ramirez had plenty to be excited about when he reported to spring training at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona, and that list got a little longer Tuesday.

Ramirez signed a five-year contract with the Indians, who hold options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons at the end of the deal.

“I’m really happy,” Ramirez said through interpreter Anna Bolton. “I thank my family for all of the support they’ve given me, as well as the fans in Cleveland, for the staff who’s helped me along the way and who believed in me.

“It means a lot that they believed in me and they kept their faith in me. I just really appreciate that and thank them for that.”

Despite struggling through his first three years with the Indians, Ramirez settled into a spot at third base and had a career year with 176 hits in 565 at-bats over 152 games during the 2016 regular season. Ramirez smacked 46 doubles, hit three triples and belted 11 home runs with 76 runs batted in and 84 scored.

During the postseason, Ramirez had 15 hits in 56 at-bats with two doubles and one home run, which proved to be the only run in a 1-0 Indians victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field.

“You know, I’m still going to be the same person,” Ramirez said. “I’m going to continue to work hard and I’m going to believe in myself. I’m going to continue to do the things that I’ve always done.

“I wasn’t surprised. What you saw last year, that was just me doing me. When they moved me down a couple years ago, I didn’t worry about it because I continued to believe in myself and continued to do what I needed to do.”

Originally slated to play third base like he did for much of last season, Ramirez is expected to fill in at second base until All-Star infielder Jason Kipnis returns from shoulder issues that have plagued him for much of spring training.

And so long as Ramirez is helping the Indians have success, it does not matter where he is on the field.

“It’s all the same to me,” Ramirez said. “I don’t worry about where I play. I just worry about getting out there, playing and doing my best no matter what I’m doing. I’m always going to be a guy that does my best, and does my best to support my team no matter where I’m playing.

“For me, playing second is no problem because that was my position in the minors, and I feel very comfortable at second base.”

